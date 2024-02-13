Hoggard and Michigan State host Penn State

Michigan State Spartans (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-12, 6-7 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday,…

Michigan State Spartans (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-12, 6-7 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State visits the Penn State Nittany Lions after A.J Hoggard scored 23 points in Michigan State’s 88-80 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Nittany Lions have gone 9-3 at home. Penn State scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 7-6 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Tyson Walker averaging 7.0.

Penn State makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Michigan State has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.6% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanye Clary is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Nittany Lions.

Walker is shooting 46.5% and averaging 19.0 points for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

