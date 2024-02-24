Hofstra wins 87-64 over Elon

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Thomas’ 25 points helped Hofstra defeat Elon 87-64 on Saturday night. Thomas also contributed seven…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Thomas’ 25 points helped Hofstra defeat Elon 87-64 on Saturday night.

Thomas also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Pride (18-11, 11-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Darlinstone Dubar added 17 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc, and he also had nine rebounds. Jacco Fritz was 5 of 9 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

TK Simpkins led the Phoenix (12-17, 5-11) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, six rebounds and four assists. Max Mackinnon added nine points for Elon. In addition, Sam Sherry had seven points and eight rebounds.

Hofstra took the lead with 12:59 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 47-30 at halftime, with Dubar racking up 11 points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Hofstra visits UNC Wilmington and Elon hosts William & Mary.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

