Hofstra visits UNC Wilmington after White’s 38-point performance

Hofstra Pride (18-11, 11-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-8, 11-5 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Hofstra Pride (18-11, 11-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-8, 11-5 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -4; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts the Hofstra Pride after Trazarien White scored 38 points in UNC Wilmington’s 105-100 overtime loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Seahawks have gone 9-1 in home games. UNC Wilmington is ninth in the CAA with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by White averaging 5.1.

The Pride are 11-5 against CAA opponents. Hofstra scores 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

UNC Wilmington scores 81.1 points, 12.4 more per game than the 68.7 Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 74.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the 71.5 UNC Wilmington gives up.

The Seahawks and Pride square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Jenkins averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. White is averaging 20 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Tyler Thomas is averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Pride: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.