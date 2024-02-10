Hofstra visits N.C. A&T after Thomas’ 28-point game

Hofstra Pride (14-10, 7-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-17, 5-6 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Hofstra Pride (14-10, 7-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-17, 5-6 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -11.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Tyler Thomas scored 28 points in Hofstra’s 63-59 win over the Hampton Pirates.

The Aggies are 4-4 in home games. N.C. A&T allows 78.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.9 points per game.

The Pride have gone 7-4 against CAA opponents. Hofstra is fourth in the CAA giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

N.C. A&T is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Hofstra allows to opponents. Hofstra’s 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (48.4%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper is averaging 21.3 points for the Aggies. Camian Shell is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Jaquan Carlos is averaging 10.3 points, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride. Thomas is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Pride: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

