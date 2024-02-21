Hofstra hosts Drexel after Dubar’s 24-point game

Drexel Dragons (17-10, 10-4 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (16-11, 9-5 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drexel Dragons (17-10, 10-4 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (16-11, 9-5 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on the Drexel Dragons after Darlinstone Dubar scored 24 points in Hofstra’s 82-62 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Pride are 9-2 on their home court. Hofstra has a 2-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dragons are 10-4 in CAA play. Drexel is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Hofstra scores 74.7 points, 9.3 more per game than the 65.4 Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 72.9 points per game, 3.6 more than the 69.3 Hofstra gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Thomas is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 22.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Justin Moore is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Dragons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.