Hodges, Tennessee State Tigers take on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-16, 3-6 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (12-10, 5-4 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-16, 3-6 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (12-10, 5-4 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AJ Smith and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles take on Kinyon Hodges and the Tennessee State Tigers in OVC action.

The Tigers have gone 8-2 at home. Tennessee State ranks ninth in the OVC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jason Jitoboh averaging 2.1.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 3-6 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is fourth in the OVC with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Smith averaging 6.8.

Tennessee State makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Southern Indiana has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Southern Indiana’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Jones is averaging 9.9 points for the Tigers. Christian Brown is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Jeremiah Hernandez is shooting 43.0% and averaging 16.8 points for the Screaming Eagles. Jack Mielke is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.