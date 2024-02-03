Hodges and the Tennessee State Tigers host conference foe Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-16, 3-6 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (12-10, 5-4 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-16, 3-6 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (12-10, 5-4 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: AJ Smith and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles take on Kinyon Hodges and the Tennessee State Tigers in OVC action Saturday.

The Tigers have gone 8-2 at home. Tennessee State ranks ninth in the OVC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jason Jitoboh averaging 2.1.

The Screaming Eagles are 3-6 in OVC play. Southern Indiana allows 71.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

Tennessee State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Jones is averaging 9.9 points for the Tigers. Christian Brown is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Jeremiah Hernandez is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Smith is averaging 14.2 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

