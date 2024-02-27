Hinson leads Pittsburgh against Clemson after 22-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (18-9, 9-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (19-8, 9-7 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Pittsburgh Panthers (18-9, 9-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (19-8, 9-7 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the Clemson Tigers after Blake Hinson scored 22 points in Pittsburgh’s 79-64 victory against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Tigers are 10-4 on their home court. Clemson ranks ninth in the ACC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 2.9.

The Panthers are 9-7 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Clemson averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 75.1 points per game, 4.0 more than the 71.1 Clemson allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Hall is averaging 18.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.