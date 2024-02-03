Hinson, Carrington lead Pittsburgh’s 70-60 victory over Notre Dame

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 17 points, Carlton Carrington added 16 and Pittsburgh defeated Notre Dame 70-60 on Saturday…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 17 points, Carlton Carrington added 16 and Pittsburgh defeated Notre Dame 70-60 on Saturday for the Panthers’ 300th win at their Petersen Events Center.

Hinson and Carrington combined to make seven of Pitt’s 10 3-pointers. Ishmael Leggett added 12 points and Jaland Lowe 11 for the Panthers (14-8, 5-6 ACC). Federiko Federiko grabbed nine rebounds.

Markus Burton scored six points early in the second half for Notre Dame and his 3-pointer tied the score at 30-all. Pittsburgh scored the next nine points on 3-pointers by Zack Austin, Hinson and Carrington. A few minutes later, Leggett scored four points and Lowe hit a 3-pointer followed by another from Guillermo Diaz Graham for a 15-point lead.

The Fighting Irish got within single digits once more, at 51-42 but Hinson scored five points in a 7-0 spurt that left the Panthers well in charge. The biggest margin was 64-47 with about 3 minutes remaining.

Burton led Notre Dame (7-15, 2-9) with 17 points and Tae Davis added 16.

Notre Dame led through most of the first 15 minutes and it was 19-12 with 5 minutes left in the first half. Pitt closed the half with a 16-3 run in which Carrington and Hinson each drained two 3-pointers.

The Panthers honored their 1974 and 2009 NCAA Tournament regional finalists with a private reception Friday night and on-court recognition during Saturday’s game.

Pitt, which has won four of its last five, plays at North Carolina State on Wednesday.

Notre Dame has lost six in a row and will play at No. 7 Duke on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.