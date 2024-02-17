Hines scores 20 as Lafayette beats American 68-62

WASHINGTON (AP) — Devin Hines had 20 points in Lafayette’s 68-62 win over American on Saturday night. Hines shot 6…

Hines shot 6 for 11 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Leopards (11-16, 10-4 Patriot League). Luka Savicevic scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 7, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Kyle Jenkins had 10 points and was 3 of 5 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

Matt Rogers finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (14-13, 8-6). Matt Mayock added 16 points and two steals for American. Lincoln Ball also recorded 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

