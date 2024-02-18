Hines leads Lafayette against Colgate after 20-point outing

Colgate Raiders (19-8, 13-1 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (11-16, 10-4 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colgate Raiders (19-8, 13-1 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (11-16, 10-4 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette takes on the Colgate Raiders after Devin Hines scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 68-62 victory against the American Eagles.

The Leopards have gone 5-7 in home games. Lafayette has a 3-13 record against teams over .500.

The Raiders are 13-1 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate ranks second in the Patriot League allowing 63.7 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Lafayette is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 40.9% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hines is scoring 9.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 10.1 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Braeden Smith is scoring 12.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Raiders. Keegan Records is averaging 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 65.4% over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Raiders: 10-0, averaging 73.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

