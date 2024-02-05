Hines leads Alabama State to 62-53 victory over Florida A&M

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — CJ Hines scored 19 points to help Alabama State defeat Florida A&M 62-53 on Monday night.…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — CJ Hines scored 19 points to help Alabama State defeat Florida A&M 62-53 on Monday night.

Hines shot 7 for 17 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Hornets (11-11, 6-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Antonio Madlock scored eight points. Ubong Okon had seven points and eight rebounds.

Jalen Speer led the way for the Rattlers (4-16, 2-7) with 17 points. Shannon Grant added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

