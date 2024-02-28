Hill leads Loyola Marymount against San Diego after 24-point outing

San Diego Toreros (16-13, 6-8 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (11-17, 4-10 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (16-13, 6-8 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (11-17, 4-10 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts the San Diego Toreros after Justice Hill scored 24 points in Loyola Marymount’s 86-63 win against the Pacific Tigers.

The Lions are 7-8 on their home court. Loyola Marymount ranks sixth in the WCC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Alex Merkviladze averaging 5.8.

The Toreros are 6-8 against WCC opponents. San Diego has a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Loyola Marymount scores 72.1 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 76.9 San Diego allows. San Diego averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Loyola Marymount gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is averaging 10.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Lions.

PJ Hayes averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Toreros: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

