Hill leads Bowling Green against Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (13-14, 7-7 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (17-10, 8-6 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Marcus Hill scored 31 points in Bowling Green’s 76-68 victory over the Toledo Rockets.

The Falcons have gone 11-3 at home. Bowling Green averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The RedHawks are 7-7 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) ranks third in the MAC allowing 70.4 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Bowling Green’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Thomas averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Hill is shooting 44.4% and averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Darweshi Hunter is averaging 12 points for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

