Hill and Bowling Green host Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (12-9, 7-2 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (15-6, 6-3 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Central Michigan Chippewas (12-9, 7-2 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (15-6, 6-3 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts the Central Michigan Chippewas after Marcus Hill scored 28 points in Bowling Green’s 81-72 victory against the Ball State Cardinals.

The Falcons are 9-2 on their home court. Bowling Green scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Chippewas are 7-2 in conference matchups. Central Michigan is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

Bowling Green averages 76.8 points, 5.3 more per game than the 71.5 Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Bowling Green allows.

The Falcons and Chippewas square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Thomas averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Hill is shooting 44.3% and averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Anthony Pritchard is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 11.8 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Chippewas: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

