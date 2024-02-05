Hill and Bowling Green host Buffalo

Buffalo Bulls (2-19, 1-8 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (15-7, 6-4 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Buffalo Bulls (2-19, 1-8 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (15-7, 6-4 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts the Buffalo Bulls after Marcus Hill scored 22 points in Bowling Green’s 77-76 overtime loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Falcons are 9-3 on their home court. Bowling Green is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls are 1-8 against MAC opponents. Buffalo averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 0-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Bowling Green’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Buffalo gives up. Buffalo averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Bowling Green gives up.

The Falcons and Bulls match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is averaging 21.2 points for the Falcons. Rashaun Agee is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Sy Chatman is shooting 46.5% and averaging 18.1 points for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 65.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

