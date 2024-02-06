High Point visits UNC Asheville following Pember’s 36-point showing

High Point Panthers (20-4, 9-0 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (15-9, 7-2 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

High Point Panthers (20-4, 9-0 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (15-9, 7-2 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts the High Point Panthers after Drew Pember scored 36 points in UNC Asheville’s 82-78 win against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Bulldogs are 9-1 in home games. UNC Asheville averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the Big South, paced by Caleb Burgess with 4.8.

The Panthers have gone 9-0 against Big South opponents. High Point is sixth in the Big South allowing 73.7 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

UNC Asheville averages 80.7 points, 7.0 more per game than the 73.7 High Point gives up. High Point scores 10.6 more points per game (84.9) than UNC Asheville gives up (74.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Burgess is averaging 6.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Pember is averaging 25.1 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Trae Benham is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.6 points. Kezza Giffa is shooting 50.4% and averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Panthers: 10-0, averaging 84.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

