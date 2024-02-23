High Point visits Charleston Southern following Hamilton’s 34-point outing

High Point Panthers (22-6, 11-2 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (9-17, 5-8 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday,…

High Point Panthers (22-6, 11-2 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (9-17, 5-8 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Kimani Hamilton scored 34 points in High Point’s 99-74 victory against the Radford Highlanders.

The Buccaneers are 6-6 on their home court. Charleston Southern is ninth in the Big South scoring 68.9 points while shooting 42.0% from the field.

The Panthers have gone 11-2 against Big South opponents. High Point is second in the Big South with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Juslin Bodo Bodo averaging 3.8.

Charleston Southern’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game High Point gives up. High Point averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Charleston Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is averaging 15.5 points for the Buccaneers. A’lahn Sumler is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Duke Miles is scoring 17.8 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Panthers. Kezza Giffa is averaging 19.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

