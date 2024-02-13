High Point puts home win streak on the line against South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-16, 3-8 Big South) at High Point Panthers (21-5, 10-1 Big South) High Point, North Carolina;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-16, 3-8 Big South) at High Point Panthers (21-5, 10-1 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point will try to keep its 15-game home win streak alive when the Panthers take on South Carolina Upstate.

The Panthers have gone 13-0 at home. High Point is the Big South leader with 41.8 rebounds per game led by Juslin Bodo Bodo averaging 8.8.

The Spartans are 3-8 in conference matchups. South Carolina Upstate is fourth in the Big South allowing 72.9 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

High Point averages 84.5 points, 11.6 more per game than the 72.9 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game High Point allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is shooting 55.7% and averaging 18.3 points for the Panthers. Kezza Giffa is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

Trae Broadnax is averaging 14.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Spartans. Miguel Ayesa is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 83.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

