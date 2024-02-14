High Point plays South Carolina Upstate, seeks 16th straight home win

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-16, 3-8 Big South) at High Point Panthers (21-5, 10-1 Big South) High Point, North Carolina;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-16, 3-8 Big South) at High Point Panthers (21-5, 10-1 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -14.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts South Carolina Upstate looking to extend its 15-game home winning streak.

The Panthers are 13-0 on their home court. High Point ranks seventh in college basketball with 41.8 rebounds led by Juslin Bodo Bodo averaging 8.8.

The Spartans are 3-8 in conference play. South Carolina Upstate averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 6-10 when winning the turnover battle.

High Point averages 84.5 points, 11.6 more per game than the 72.9 South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate averages 71.3 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 73.7 High Point allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Benham averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc.

Trae Broadnax is shooting 46.8% and averaging 14.1 points for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 83.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.