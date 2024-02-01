Live Radio
High Point defeats Longwood 93-76 for its 11th victory in a row

The Associated Press

February 1, 2024, 9:43 PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Kezza Giffa scored 24 points as High Point beat Longwood 93-76 on Thursday night for its 11th victory in a row.

Giffa added seven assists for the Panthers (19-4, 8-0 Big South Conference). Trae Benham scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 9 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Kimani Hamilton was 6 of 8 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Elijah Tucker finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Lancers (14-9, 2-6). Walyn Napper added 14 points and eight assists for Longwood. Johnathan Massie also had 12 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

