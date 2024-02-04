Hidalgo, Westbeld power No. 14 Notre Dame’s 78-53 rout of Pittsburgh

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 22 points, Maddy Westbeld had her eighth double-double of the season and…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 22 points, Maddy Westbeld had her eighth double-double of the season and No. 14 Notre Dame rolled past Pittsburgh 78-53 on Sunday in a Play4Kay game.

Hidalgo added six rebounds, five assists and three steals to her stat line. She made four 3-pointers. Westbeld had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Sonia Citron scored 15 points and Anna DeWolfe added 10 for Notre Dame (17-4, 7-3 ACC).

Pitt (7-16, 1-9) got a boost from the double-double performances of Liatu King and Jala Jordan. King had 18 points and 14 rebounds; Jordan 17 and 10. Combined they made 11 of 28 shots and their teammates made 6 of 31.

Hidalgo scored nine of Notre Dame’s first 11 points of the third quarter, twice giving the Fighting Irish a 16-point lead. The advantage reached 20 points on a layup by Kylee Watson and Notre Dame went on to lead 55-37 heading to the fourth. Notre Dame scored the first nine points of the final quarter and the lead was 64-37 with 7 minutes remaining. The largest lead was 29 with about 2 1/2 minutes to go.

The Panthers missed 18 of their first 20 shots in the second half before improving to 24% for the half and 29% for the game.

A 3-pointer by Marley Washenitz drew Pitt within two points midway through the second quarter before Hidalgo scored five points and Citron seven in a 14-2 run that gave Notre Dame a 36-22 lead with a minute to go in the half. The Fighting Irish scored 13 points after 11 Pitt turnovers, while committing only three of their own, and Notre Dame led 36-27 at the break.

Notre Dame plays at ACC-leading and 16th-ranked Louisville on Thursday.

The Panthers return home to take on Florida State on Thursday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.