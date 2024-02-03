Hickman leads Bradley against Illinois State after 22-point game

Bradley Braves (16-6, 8-3 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (11-11, 5-6 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bradley Braves (16-6, 8-3 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (11-11, 5-6 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -6.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley visits the Illinois State Redbirds after Connor Hickman scored 22 points in Bradley’s 85-69 victory against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Redbirds have gone 7-4 at home. Illinois State is 4-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Braves are 8-3 in conference play. Bradley ranks third in the MVC shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

Illinois State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Bradley allows. Bradley averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Illinois State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Banks is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 9.3 points and 3.5 assists. Myles Foster is shooting 52.8% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Illinois State.

Duke Deen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Hickman is averaging 16.1 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Braves: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

