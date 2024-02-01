Hernandez’s 19 lead Southern Indiana past Tennessee Tech 74-71

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jack Campion and Nick Hittle each hit a pair of free throws in the final 18…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jack Campion and Nick Hittle each hit a pair of free throws in the final 18 seconds to allow Southern Indiana to ease past Tennessee Tech 74-71 on Thursday night.

Jeremiah Hernandez scored 19 points on 5 of 11 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free throw line for the Screaming Eagles (6-16, 3-6 Ohio Valley Conference). AJ Smith added 13 points while going 4 of 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range), and they also had 10 rebounds. Nick Hittle finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 12 points. The victory broke a five-game skid for the Screaming Eagles.

The Golden Eagles (7-15, 2-7) were led by Jayvis Harvey, who recorded 20 points and six assists. Josiah Davis added 17 points and two steals for Tennessee Tech. In addition, Diante Wood had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

These two teams both play Saturday. Southern Indiana visits Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech hosts Morehead State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

