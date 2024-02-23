Hernandez leads Southern Indiana against Western Illinois after 28-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-20, 5-10 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (17-11, 10-5 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-20, 5-10 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (17-11, 10-5 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Jeremiah Hernandez scored 28 points in Southern Indiana’s 80-73 win over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Leathernecks have gone 7-5 in home games. Western Illinois has a 7-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-10 in OVC play. Southern Indiana is sixth in the OVC allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Western Illinois averages 68.8 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 72.8 Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana averages 68.8 points per game, 3.8 more than the 65.0 Western Illinois allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Myers is averaging 13.1 points for the Leathernecks.

Hernandez is averaging 17 points and 1.5 steals for the Screaming Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.