Hernandez leads Southern Indiana against Little Rock after 25-point performance

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-19, 4-9 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (15-11, 9-4 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-19, 4-9 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (15-11, 9-4 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -10; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana takes on the Little Rock Trojans after Jeremiah Hernandez scored 25 points in Southern Indiana’s 77-68 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Trojans have gone 11-4 at home. Little Rock ranks fourth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 36.4 rebounds. Jamir Chaplin paces the Trojans with 6.7 boards.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-9 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana gives up 72.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

Little Rock scores 77.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 72.5 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 68.6 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 75.3 Little Rock gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalen Robinson is averaging 16.5 points, six rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Trojans.

Hernandez is averaging 16.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Screaming Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

