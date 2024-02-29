Hernandez leads Southern Indiana against Lindenwood after 27-point game

Lindenwood Lions (8-21, 2-14 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-21, 5-11 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Lindenwood Lions (8-21, 2-14 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-21, 5-11 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Screaming Eagles -9.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts the Lindenwood Lions after Jeremiah Hernandez scored 27 points in Southern Indiana’s 82-76 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-8 in home games. Southern Indiana is sixth in the OVC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Smith averaging 2.3.

The Lions are 2-14 against conference opponents. Lindenwood is ninth in the OVC with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Keenon Cole averaging 6.3.

Southern Indiana’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Southern Indiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez is shooting 41.9% and averaging 17.3 points for the Screaming Eagles. Jack Mielke is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Cole is averaging 18 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Lions. Darius Beane is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

