Henry’s 26 lead Texas Southern over Prairie View A&M 80-69

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 9:57 PM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — PJ Henry had 26 points in Texas Southern’s 80-69 victory against Prairie View A&M on Saturday night.

Henry also contributed four steals for the Tigers (8-12, 6-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jonathan Cisse scored 25 points and added six rebounds. Chris Craig went 3 of 4 from the field to finish with nine points.

Charles Smith IV finished with 23 points for the Panthers (8-13, 3-5). Javontae Hopkins added 16 points for Prairie View A&M. In addition, Brian Myles finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

