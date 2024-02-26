Henry scores 25, leads Texas Southern over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-70

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PJ Henry scored 25 points to help Texas Southern defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-70 on Monday…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PJ Henry scored 25 points to help Texas Southern defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-70 on Monday night.

Henry added five rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (12-14, 10-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jonathan Cisse scored 17, sinking 9 of 10 at the foul line. Jaylen Wysinger made all three of his 3-point attempts, scoring 12.

Kylen Milton and Joe French both scored 20 to lead the Golden Lions (12-16, 7-8). Milton added eight rebounds. Ismael Plet totaled nine points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

