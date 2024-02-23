Henry and Texas Southern host Mississippi Valley State

Texas Southern Tigers (10-14, 8-5 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-26, 0-13 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7…

Texas Southern Tigers (10-14, 8-5 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-26, 0-13 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after PJ Henry scored 23 points in Texas Southern’s 68-56 victory over the Southern Jaguars.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-7 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is 0-20 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers have gone 8-5 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is 5-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 68.0 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 79.4 Mississippi Valley State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayquan Brown is averaging 18 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Arecko Gipson is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Henry is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.7 points and 2.2 steals. Jonathan Cisse is shooting 37.0% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 59.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.