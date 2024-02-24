Henry and Texas Southern host Mississippi Valley State

Texas Southern Tigers (10-14, 8-5 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-26, 0-13 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7…

Texas Southern Tigers (10-14, 8-5 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-26, 0-13 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -12; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern takes on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after PJ Henry scored 23 points in Texas Southern’s 68-56 win against the Southern Jaguars.

The Delta Devils are 0-7 in home games. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-14 record against teams above .500.

The Tigers are 8-5 in SWAC play. Texas Southern ranks third in the SWAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jahmar Young Jr. averaging 2.3.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 68.0 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 79.4 Mississippi Valley State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Sanders is averaging 10.1 points and 1.9 steals for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown is averaging 18 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Henry is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 59.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.