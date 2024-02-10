Henry and Texas Southern host Florida A&M

Texas Southern Tigers (8-12, 6-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-16, 2-7 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas Southern Tigers (8-12, 6-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-16, 2-7 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits the Florida A&M Rattlers after PJ Henry scored 26 points in Texas Southern’s 80-69 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Rattlers are 2-5 on their home court. Florida A&M is 2-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 6-3 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern allows 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

Florida A&M makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Texas Southern has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Texas Southern averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Florida A&M gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roderick Coffee III is averaging 4.2 points for the Rattlers.

Henry is scoring 14.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.