Heise scores 17 as Northern Iowa knocks off Missouri State 72-65

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Nate Heise scored 17 points as Northern Iowa beat Missouri State 72-65 on Wednesday night.

Heise also contributed five rebounds for the Panthers (13-11, 7-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Jacob Hutson scored 14 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Bowen Born had 10 points and was 3 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Alston Mason finished with 19 points for the Bears (14-10, 6-7). N.J. Benson added 10 points and eight rebounds for Missouri State. In addition, Matthew Lee finished with 10 points.

Heise scored nine points in the first half and Northern Iowa went into halftime trailing 32-30. Hutson scored 12 second-half points.

