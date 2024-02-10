Heady scores 21, Bethune-Cookman knocks off Prairie View A&M 84-78

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jakobi Heady scored 21 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Prairie View A&M 84-78 on Saturday night.…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jakobi Heady scored 21 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Prairie View A&M 84-78 on Saturday night.

Heady was 9 of 14 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Wildcats (11-12, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Zion Harmon added 16 points while shooting 5 for 13 (1 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds and five assists. Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. had 15 points and was 5 of 8 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

Charles Lane Jr. finished with 22 points for the Panthers (9-14, 4-6). Brian Myles added 18 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Prairie View A&M. Javontae Hopkins also had 13 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.