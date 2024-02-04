Heady and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats take on conference foe Alabama A&M

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (10-11, 5-3 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-17, 3-5 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (10-11, 5-3 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-17, 3-5 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dailin Smith and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs host Jakobi Heady and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 in home games. Alabama A&M has a 1-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 5-3 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

Alabama A&M’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Alabama A&M allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Blackwell is averaging 4.6 points for the Bulldogs. Smith is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Dhashon Dyson is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.9 points and 1.8 steals. Heady is averaging 17 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

