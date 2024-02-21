Hayman, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks take on the Seattle U Redhawks

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-11, 7-7 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-10, 9-6 WAC) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-11, 7-7 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-10, 9-6 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Schumacher and the Seattle U Redhawks host Kyle Hayman and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in WAC play.

The Redhawks are 12-3 on their home court. Seattle U ranks fourth in the WAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Schumacher averaging 4.7.

The ‘Jacks are 7-7 against WAC opponents. SFA scores 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Seattle U makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). SFA averages 9.0 more points per game (76.9) than Seattle U gives up to opponents (67.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Schumacher is averaging 14 points and 4.7 assists for the Redhawks.

Latrell Jossell is averaging 11.7 points for the ‘Jacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

‘Jacks: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

