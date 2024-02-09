Hawkins and No. 10 Illinois host Michigan State

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 2…

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Illinois visits the Michigan State Spartans after Coleman Hawkins scored 20 points in Illinois’ 87-84 overtime victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Spartans have gone 12-2 in home games. Michigan State ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Mady Sissoko averaging 4.5.

The Fighting Illini are 8-3 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois ranks second in the Big Ten scoring 38.4 points per game in the paint led by Marcus Domask averaging 7.2.

Michigan State makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Illinois averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Michigan State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is averaging 19 points and two steals for the Spartans. Malik Hall is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Domask is averaging 15.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Fighting Illini. Hawkins is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

