Hawaii wins 76-68 against…

Hawaii wins 76-68 against CSU Fullerton

The Associated Press

February 2, 2024, 12:47 AM

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Noel Coleman scored 21 points as Hawaii beat CSU Fullerton 76-68 on Thursday.

Coleman shot 6 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line for the Rainbow Warriors (12-10, 4-6 Big West Conference). Ryan Rapp added 11 points while going 3 of 6 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. JoVon McClanahan had 11 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

The Titans (11-11, 4-6) were led in scoring by Dominic Brewton, who finished with 19 points and three steals. CSU Fullerton also got 13 points, four assists and two steals from Tory San Antonio. Grayson Carper also put up 11 points.

Hawaii’s next game is Saturday against UC Irvine on the road. CSU Fullerton visits UC Davis on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

