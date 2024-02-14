Hawaii visits Cal Poly after Hyder’s 21-point game

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-11, 6-7 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-21, 0-13 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday,…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-11, 6-7 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-21, 0-13 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Jarred Hyder scored 21 points in Cal Poly’s 77-68 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Mustangs are 3-8 on their home court. Cal Poly is 2-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Rainbow Warriors are 6-7 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal Poly is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Hawaii allows to opponents. Hawaii averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Cal Poly allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is averaging 18.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Mustangs. Quentin Jones is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Bernardo da Silva is averaging 11.2 points and seven rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Noel Coleman is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 59.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

