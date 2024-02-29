Hawaii faces UC Davis after McKoy’s 26-point showing

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (16-12, 8-8 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (16-12, 11-6 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (16-12, 8-8 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (16-12, 11-6 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii takes on the UC Davis Aggies after Justin McKoy scored 26 points in Hawaii’s 73-65 win against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Aggies have gone 9-6 in home games. UC Davis is seventh in the Big West with 12.4 assists per game led by Ty Johnson averaging 3.4.

The Rainbow Warriors are 8-8 against Big West opponents. Hawaii ranks fifth in the Big West with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Bernardo da Silva averaging 4.8.

UC Davis is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Hawaii allows to opponents. Hawaii averages 72.6 points per game, 4.6 more than the 68.0 UC Davis allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 20 points and two steals. Johnson is shooting 43.7% and averaging 19.7 points over the past 10 games for UC Davis.

Noel Coleman is averaging 13.3 points for the Rainbow Warriors. McKoy is averaging 13.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.