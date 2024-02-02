Hatton leads Bellarmine against Queens after 27-point outing

Bellarmine Knights (6-17, 2-6 ASUN) at Queens Royals (9-14, 3-5 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (6-17, 2-6 ASUN) at Queens Royals (9-14, 3-5 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays the Queens Royals after Langdon Hatton scored 27 points in Bellarmine’s 96-95 overtime win against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Royals have gone 8-2 at home. Queens is third in the ASUN in rebounding with 38.5 rebounds. Deyton Albury paces the Royals with 5.8 boards.

The Knights are 2-6 in ASUN play. Bellarmine has a 5-10 record against opponents over .500.

Queens’ average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Queens allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ashby averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Albury is shooting 52.2% and averaging 20.5 points over the past 10 games for Queens.

Ben Johnson is scoring 12.1 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Knights. Hatton is averaging 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 55.9% over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, averaging 79.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

