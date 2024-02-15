Harvard visits Manon and Cornell

Harvard Crimson (12-8, 3-4 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (17-4, 6-1 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Friday, 6 p.m.…

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell plays the Harvard Crimson after Chris Manon scored 22 points in Cornell’s 80-78 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Big Red have gone 7-0 in home games. Cornell ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Guy Ragland Jr. averaging 1.5.

The Crimson are 3-4 in Ivy League play. Harvard is seventh in the Ivy League with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Justice Ajogbor averaging 1.7.

Cornell makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Harvard has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Harvard has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Cornell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Gray is averaging 10.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Big Red. Manon is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Malik Mack is averaging 18.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Crimson. Louis Lesmond is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Crimson: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

