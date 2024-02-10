Harrison leads Grand Canyon against Southern Utah after 21-point showing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-14, 4-8 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-2, 11-1 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-14, 4-8 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-2, 11-1 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Rayshon Harrison scored 21 points in Grand Canyon’s 86-67 victory over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Antelopes have gone 11-0 in home games. Grand Canyon scores 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Thunderbirds are 4-8 in conference games. Southern Utah is 5-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Grand Canyon scores 80.5 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 76.3 Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah averages 8.6 more points per game (76.3) than Grand Canyon gives up (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyon Grant-Foster is scoring 19.0 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Antelopes.

Parsa Fallah is averaging 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Thunderbirds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.