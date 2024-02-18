Harris leads SMU against Memphis after 25-point game

Memphis Tigers (18-7, 7-5 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (18-7, 9-3 AAC) Dallas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs…

Memphis Tigers (18-7, 7-5 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (18-7, 9-3 AAC)

Dallas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces the Memphis Tigers after Chuck Harris scored 25 points in SMU’s 87-79 victory against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Mustangs have gone 12-2 at home. SMU averages 16.2 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Harris with 3.6.

The Tigers are 7-5 in conference play. Memphis is 5-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SMU makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Memphis scores 15.0 more points per game (80.2) than SMU allows to opponents (65.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhuric Phelps is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Mustangs. Harris is averaging 14.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games for SMU.

David Jones is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 21.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals. Jahvon Quinerly is shooting 38.5% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 83.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

