Harris leads New Mexico State against Middle Tennessee after 20-point outing

New Mexico State Aggies (11-13, 5-4 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-15, 3-6 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -3; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Jaden Harris scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 74-49 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Blue Raiders have gone 7-6 in home games. Middle Tennessee has a 5-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Aggies have gone 5-4 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State gives up 71.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Middle Tennessee scores 63.6 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 71.6 New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 68.9 points per game, 0.8 more than the 68.1 Middle Tennessee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias King is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.2 points for the Blue Raiders. Jestin Porter is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Christian Cook is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 10 points. Femi Odukale is averaging 9.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

