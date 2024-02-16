Harris leads Boston College against Miami (FL) after 20-point game

Miami Hurricanes (15-10, 6-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (14-10, 5-8 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston…

Miami Hurricanes (15-10, 6-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (14-10, 5-8 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College faces the Miami Hurricanes after Claudell Harris Jr. scored 20 points in Boston College’s 89-77 victory over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Eagles have gone 9-4 in home games. Boston College ranks seventh in the ACC with 14.2 assists per game led by Jaeden Zackery averaging 4.3.

The Hurricanes have gone 6-8 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) ranks fifth in the ACC with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 9.9.

Boston College scores 75.8 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 72.0 Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

The Eagles and Hurricanes meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zackery is averaging 11.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles.

Omier is averaging 17.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Hurricanes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Hurricanes: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.