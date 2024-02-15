Harris has 25 in SMU’s 87-79 victory over Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Chuck Harris scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half to help SMU defeat…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Chuck Harris scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half to help SMU defeat Tulane 87-79 on Thursday night.

Harris also added six assists for the Mustangs (18-7, 9-3 American Athletic Conference). Zhuric Phelps scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 14 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line. Tyreek Smith shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and four blocks.

The Green Wave (13-11, 4-8) were led in scoring by Kevin Cross, who finished with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Jaylen Forbes added 18 points and six rebounds for Tulane. In addition, Sion James had 14 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

Harris scored nine points in the first half and SMU went into the break trailing 41-37.

