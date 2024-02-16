Harris and Howard host North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (13-9, 5-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (10-14, 4-3 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina Central Eagles (13-9, 5-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (10-14, 4-3 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces the North Carolina Central Eagles after Bryce Harris scored 23 points in Howard’s 75-71 win against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Bison are 5-3 in home games. Howard is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 5-2 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central leads the MEAC scoring 75.1 points per game while shooting 44.4%.

Howard averages 75.0 points, 8.3 more per game than the 66.7 North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Howard allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Howard.

Ja’Darius Harris is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Eagles. Fred Cleveland Jr. is averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

