Harmon scores 20, Bethune-Cookman edges Texas Southern 83-79

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Zion Harmon’s 20 points helped Bethune-Cookman defeat Texas Southern 83-79 on Monday night.

Harmon shot 6 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (12-12, 7-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dhashon Dyson added 18 points and five rebounds. Jakobi Heady pitched in with 17 points and three steals.

PJ Henry finished with 17 points and four steals for the Tigers (9-13, 7-4). Jonathan Cisse added 17 points and Jaylen Wysinger scored 16 with five assists.

