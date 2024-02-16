Harmon leads Bethune-Cookman against Alcorn State after 20-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (12-12, 7-4 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (7-17, 6-5 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (12-12, 7-4 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (7-17, 6-5 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits the Alcorn State Braves after Zion Harmon scored 20 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 83-79 win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Braves have gone 2-3 at home. Alcorn State is ninth in the SWAC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 3.9.

The Wildcats are 7-4 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman has a 4-6 record against teams over .500.

Alcorn State’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman’s 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Alcorn State has given up to its opponents (46.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 13.2 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Jakobi Heady is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Dhashon Dyson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.